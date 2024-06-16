'Don't Want to Fight with My Daughter': On Father's Day, Ram Charan Shares He Doesn't Want Klin Kaara to Become Actor, Read Why

Hyderabad: On Father's Day 2024, Ram Charan surprised his fans with a heartfelt reveal. After keeping his daughter Klin Kaara out of the public eye, the actor finally shared a precious moment on social media. A member of Ram’s team posted an endearing photo on X (formerly Twitter), capturing Ram’s joy as he cradled little Klin Kaara in his arms.

Speaking to webloid on the occasion of Father's Day, Ram expressed his aspirations for his daughter’s future, "Personally, I feel that if she explores her mother's side, it will be great because we have so many actors on my side. We are so confused with so many releases in a year, and we are all fighting for release dates. Now I don’t want to fight with my daughter in this space."

Ram, a Telugu superstar who rose to nationwide fame with RRR, comes from an illustrious filmy family. His cousins like Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, Vaishnav Tej are all known actors while his father Chiranjeevi and uncle Pawan Kalyan are counted among the biggest names in the Telugu film industry.

In a tender revelation about his father Chiranjeevi’s relationship with Klin, Ram described, "When he’s with Klin, he becomes like her older sibling. He lets her hit him, punch him…it’s really cute to see that side of my father." Ram added, "He says, don’t call me grandfather, that’s boring, call me Chirutha. In Telugu Thatha means grandfather, and he adds Chiru to it. Chirutha also means cheetah."

The actor also shared how he organises his work around his daughter's schedule, ensuring he spends as much time with her as possible before her schooling starts. He even told makers of his films that he has to be home by 6 pm every day. Ram admitted to being so attached that he hesitates to even let her take a morning shower, believing babies don't require one.

When talking about their favorite activities, he mentioned enjoying feeding her and reading together, proudly mentioning his skill in getting her to finish her meals. "I feed Klin at least twice a day, I love doing that. I do my readings with her, too. Upasana (wife) is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I can get her to finish the whole bowl of food, I have some superpower when it comes to this," said the actor.

Ram and Upasana, who got engaged in December 2011 and married in June 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara into their lives on June 20, 2023. As their daughter approaches her first birthday, the couple has taken care to shield her from the media spotlight until now.

On the film front, Ram is set to star in Shankar's Game Changer co-starring Kiara Advani. His lineup also includes a film with Buchi Babu Sana. The actor will also be reunit8ing with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for an untitled film touted as an "earthshattering magnum opus."