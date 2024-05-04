Shoot Begins for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming romantic drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, went on floors today in Mumbai. The makers of the film shared a picture from the first shot on social media to announce the commencement of shooting.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for movies like Dhadak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film is set to hit the big screens on April 18 next year. It's presented by Karan Johar. Shashank posted a photo from the first day of shooting on Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude for starting work on his new movie. Writing and directing aside, Shashank also co-produces the film under his banner Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Shoot Begins for Varun Dahwan and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Photo: Shashank Khaitan/Instagram)

Apart from Janhvi and Varun, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Sharaf in pivotal roles. Further details about the film are still kept under wraps.

This movie marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Janhvi's second collaboration with the director after her debut in Dhadak. It's also the second time Varun and Janhvi are working together after their romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which tells the story of a troubled married couple finding each other again on their honeymoon.