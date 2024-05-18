'Vote This Monday in Maharashtra': SRK Urges Fans to Fulfill Civic Duty Ahead of LS Election Phase 5

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Maharashtra approach fifth phase, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to urge his massive fan base to exercise their fundamental right to vote. King Khan emphasised the significance of participating in the democratic process, urging his followers to cast their votes on Monday, May 20.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

King Khan's post would definitely act as a reminder among his fans, many of whom have been inspired by his powerful monologue in the blockbuster film Jawan, where he conveyed the importance of voting and electing leaders who are free from biases based on caste, religion, or race. The superstar's post has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his followers, who have been sharing the iconic monologue in the comment section.

Earlier on Friday, SRK's friend and fellow superstar Salman Khan also encouraged citizens to exercise their voting rights in the ongoing elections. Salman wrote on X, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will see voting take place in six crucial constituencies in Mumbai including Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, several other key constituencies such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, will also be part of the ongoing election.

With Maharashtra having the second-largest number of Lok Sabha seats at 48, the outcome of these elections will have significant importance for the state and the country as a whole. As the nation gears up for Phase 5 of the seven-phase electoral process, which began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, the importance of active citizen participation cannot be overstated. The counting and results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be declared on June 4, and it remains to be seen how the collective voice of the Indian electorate will shape the country's future.