Father-to-Be Varun Dhawan Resumes Baby John Shoot; Shares Glimpse From Set

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. He shared a picture from the sets showing off his muscular well-toned body that he has aced for the movie.

Filmmaker Atlee, whose debut Bollywood film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, broke numerous box office records, is gearing up for his second venture into the Hindi film business. This time, the director is taking on the role of producer for Baby John, the Hindi version of Vijay's critically acclaimed film Theri. Varun Dhawan plays the main character in the movie, an action entertainer.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dhawan shared the photo and captioned it: "back to work #babyjohn." Take a look at his post here where the actor shows his back to the camera:

Recently, the actor announced the release date of the film on Instagram. He shared the poster that he captioned, "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"

'Baby John', starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, will be released in theaters on May 31, 2024. Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande are producing the film.

Dhawan will star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of the Hollywood series "Citadel" in the upcoming months.