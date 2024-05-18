Vinay Kwatra, Sir Philip Barton review progress on India-UK 2030 Roadmap

New Delhi: India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Philip Barton during the 16th round of foreign office consultations had a detailed review of the 2030 Roadmap. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra paid an official visit to the United Kingdom from May 16 to 17 for the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations with Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

During the visit, he also held meetings with MOS Foreign Office Lord Tariq Ahmad, MOS for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge, NSA Sir Tim Barrow, UK Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft, Chief Trade Negotiator of the UK Crawford Falconer and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the UK Prime Minister Professor John Bew.

Both sides discussed the gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Secretary and Permanent Under-Secretary had a detailed review of the Roadmap 2030. Welcoming good progress across all pillars, they underscored their interest in raising the level of ambition and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in trade and economics, defence and security, science and technology, people-to-people ties and mobility, energy and climate change, as well as health.

It is pertinent to note that India and the United Kingdom share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. which has been strengthened across all domains through regular high-level political exchanges and meetings of bilateral institutional mechanisms.

India and the UK have been strengthening their strategic ties in recent years, focusing on areas like defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, trade and investment. Both countries have shared interests in maintaining regional stability and promoting economic growth, leading to collaborations in various sectors such as technology, healthcare and education. Additionally, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections have played a crucial role in deepening the relationship between India and the UK.

