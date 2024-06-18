US Congressional Delegation Including Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Dharamshala to Meet Dalai Lama

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) : A US delegation including former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Kangra airport to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

The delegation was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), including Exile Tibetan Minister for the department of information and international relations, Ms. Dolma. The delegation's visit spans two days, from June 18 to 19, 2024. They are scheduled to meet the 14th Dalai Lama tomorrow morning at 8 AM.

The 7 US congressional delegates namely, Michael McCaul, chairman of the house foreign affairs committee, Nancy Pelosi, speaker Emerita, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Gregory Meeks, Ranking member, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern and Ami Bera.

The US Congress delegates will also visit the Tibetan parliament in-exile and the Tibet Museum. US Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks said, "We are all very excited to be here as a part of a US Congressional delegation. Our purpose of the visit is to reinforce the resolution that we signed and visit the Dalai Lama."

US Representative Congressman Gregory Meeks said," I am very excited to see His Holiness, to show that the US is with him."