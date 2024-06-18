BRO Launches Rescue Operation In Sikkim; 15 More Stranded Tourists rescued

Gangtok/Kalimpong: In Sikkim and Kalimpong, severe weather conditions have led to challenging situations for both tourists and local authorities. Heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides across the region, significantly impacting transportation routes, particularly National Highway No. 10 and other important roadways.

In response to these crises, the Border Road Organization (BRO) has been actively engaged in conducting rescue operations. Their efforts have been crucial in evacuating stranded tourists from areas like Lachung to safer locations such as Mangan and Gangtok. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the BRO, in collaboration with local authorities, has demonstrated dedication and efficiency in ensuring the safety of affected tourists.

The rescue operations began following devastating floods on June 12, which affected several regions of Sikkim. Initially facing challenges due to the weather, the BRO adapted its strategies to successfully evacuate over 500 tourists by intensifying efforts on Tuesday alone. Their relentless clearing of landslides along critical routes has been instrumental in facilitating the safe passage of evacuees.

Additionally, specific road closures have been reported due to landslides near Reshikhola check post in Pedong, Valukhola on National Highway 10, and the Dentam to Ghezing road in West Sikkim. Traffic diversions have been imposed such as routing vehicles via Lava from Likuvir in Kalimpong to manage the disruption caused by these natural disasters.

Meanwhile, the region continues to face challenges due to heavy rainfall and associated landslides, the coordinated efforts of the BRO and local administrations remain focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and tourists alike.

