National Reading Day: Promoting Reading Among People

Hyderabad: India observes the National Reading Day on June 19 to mark the death anniversary of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, referred to as PN Panicker, a well-known educator and founder of the Keralan library movement.

History:

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared June 19 as the National Reading Day.

Way back in 1926, Panicker, who worked as a teacher in his hometown founded his first library. Slowly, he started 47 local libraries in order to promote reading habits among people. The libraries were set up under Travancore Library Association, which was established in 1945. Panikar’s Kerala Grandhasala Sangham spearheaded a popular cultural movement across the state.

PN Panicker, Father of Library Movement in India:

He was born in Jamjamjun in 1901. He became a teacher after completing his studies with distinction. It is believed that his work motivated him to encourage literacy in Kerala. Kerala Granthasala Sangham (KGS) was founded in 1945 thanks to Panicker's initiative. People refer to it as Travancore Library Association. The KGS network expanded to 6,000 more libraries in the state and even won UNESCO Krupsakaya Award in 1975.

Benefits Of Reading:

Improves memory.

Books can replace screen time.

Improves communication skills.

It inspires creativity.

Builds your vocabulary.

Reduces stress.

Improves sleep.

Helps alleviate depression symptoms.

Reading is a form of entertainment.

Helps in knowledge expansion.

Teaches empathy.

Improve attention and focus.

Increases life span.

Books for beginners

The Alchemist:

A classic novel with a boy named Santiago embarking on a journey of seeking treasures in Egyptian Pyramids after having recurring dreams about it. He falls in love and also learns the importance of focusing on the right things in life.

The Kite Runner:

It is a powerful, one-of-a-kind, and an exceptional classic. The bond between a wealthy youngster and the son of his father's servant is at the centre of the narrative and conveys a powerful message.

To Kill A Mockingbird:

It is a dramatic, profoundly emotional and incredibly humane story that transports readers to the earliest stages of human history. Harper Lee examines feelings of harshness, sensitivity, and innocence.

Diary of a Young Girl:

The young Anne Frank writes about her family's struggles to flee Nazi Germany's fascist government in her diary. Her two years at "The Secret Annexe," from the age of thirteen to fifteen, when they were found, are chronicled in the diary.

Normal People:

Connell and Marianne, two young adults, are at the centre of the narrative. The plot revolves around the complications of friendship and family as well as everything that comes with first love.

Declining reading trend:

The era of reading books as the favorite past time has come to an end due to the ease with which digital media can now be consumed and the attraction of entertainment that is screen-based.

One of the main causes of the reduction in conventional reading habits is the increase in screen usage. The allure of rolling up with a book has drastically faded in an era where mobile phones are commonplace, streaming services provide limitless entertainment, and social media platforms offer quick pleasure. These digital media disrupt our expectations of entertainment.

The loss of reading is also greatly influenced by our fast-paced way of life. The constant quest of efficiency characterises modern life, leaving little time or patience for leisure pursuits like reading. It might be difficult for the modern person to find time to read because of their ever-increasing workloads and the hectic pace of everyday life.

Lastly, there has been a notable change in entertainment and education choices that has affected reading habits. Multimedia learning and digital literacy are becoming more and more important in educational settings, frequently at the expense of traditional reading. At the same time, it appears that people favour entertaining content over educational content.

Quotes About Reading

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one.” - George R.R. Martin

“Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary.” - Jim Rohn

“Think before you speak. Read before you think.” - Fran Lebowitz

“That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.” - Jhumpa Lahiri

“The reading of all good books is like conversation with the finest (people) of the past centuries.” - Descartes

“Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.” - Margaret Fuller

“Reading brings us unknown friends” - Honoré de Balzac

“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island.” - Walt Disney

“Some books leave us free and some books make us free.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“A book is a gift you can open again and again.” - Garrison Keillor

