10th International Yoga Day: PM Modi To Take Part In Youth Event In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Thursday, June 20, his first visit to the Union Territory during his third term. This visit comes on the heels of the peaceful conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the region.

Modi's visit will coincide with the celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, where he will participate in a youth program. The event is set against the scenic backdrop of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

A decade ago, the United Nations designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Last year, Prime Minister Modi led global celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. The visit is strategically placed between the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha election and the upcoming assembly election in the region.

The visit also aims to address concerns following a series of militant attacks in the Jammu region. The increase in militant activities followed the abrogation of Article 370 and a record voter turnout in the Kashmir Valley, raising security concerns. Modi's presence is intended to demonstrate the government's commitment to peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in 2019, the region has not had state-level elections since 2014. The coalition government of the BJP and the People's Democratic Party dissolved in June 2018. Currently, preparations for the upcoming assembly elections are advancing rapidly, with a new 90-member Assembly delineated in May 2022, comprising 47 seats in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu. In addition to the elections, the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is anticipated to be a significant agenda item in Modi's third term.



Security measures for the Prime Minister's visit to Srinagar are stringent. Modi will arrive on the evening of June 20 and will lead the 18th International Yoga Day event at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre on June 21, where over 6,000 participants are expected to join him. The venue has been thoroughly secured, with Special Protection Group (SPG) oversight beginning two days prior. Security protocols include human surveillance, electronic monitoring, drone supervision, and comprehensive route security.

The Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, R.R. Swain, is personally overseeing all security arrangements. "Every detail in the blue book that describes the Prime Minister’s security is being followed to the minutest precision," a senior police official said, adding that "only those people who have been called for questioning who have suspicious track records or are proclaimed offenders."

Meanwhile, Srinagar has been declared a "Temporary Red Zone" for drone operations as per Rule 24(2) of the Drone Rules, 2021. "All unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021," the official stated.

"As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard," the official said while appealing to people.