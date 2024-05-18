INDIA Bloc Will Win LS Polls, BJP Will Not Even Cross 200 Seats: Mamata

Goghat (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the INDIA bloc will come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and BJP will "not cross the 200 mark" in the polls. She accused Congress, and CPI(M) of having entered into a nexus with BJP in the state to discredit the state government and asked the electorate not to vote for any non-TMC parties which will benefit the saffron camp.

Addressing an election rally at Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said "I had coined the name INDIA and at the national level we the coalition partners are all working together to resist the autocratic, demonic Narendra Modi government. TMC will play its role in installing the INDIA bloc to power."

"See what Modi is telling now he is no more making tall '400 paar' seats by BJP. He can read the writing on the wall already. BJP will not cross even 200 tally. BJP will bite the dust," she said. Banerjee alleged that CPI(M), Congress and other Left partners in West Bengal have entered into a 'mahaghot' (unprincipled nexus) with communal, undemocratic, autocrat BJP just to discredit the ruling TMC which is only waging the war against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the state.

The TMC supremo also slammed CPI(M) for allegedly committing mass murders at places like Goghat and Sihar during its rule and claimed only she as then opposition leader had dared to face the "Marxist terror at that time braving her life." "I know the true face of CPI(M) in Bengal," she added.

Describing Modi and Shah as "anti-Bengal", she said, "his issuing advertisements in media to profess his love for the state won't cut much ice with the residents of the state who knows these BJP heavyweight leaders will never understand our ethos and sentiments." Reiterating her allegations about BJP concocting the charges of atrocities against TMC leaders on women of Sandeshkhali, she said "they made some of the poor, unsuspecting women sign on blank papers and incorporated charges of sexual misconduct in the complaint later."

"Be alert about BJP's sinister plan to remove some of the idols from temples (in Sandeshkhali and elsewhere) and engineer riots to get votes on polarization plank," she cautioned the voters and the security personnel. Banerjee further accused Modi of attempting to change the Indian constitution.

She alleged Modi was trying to change the pluralistic values and secular ideals enshrined in the constitution and change the name of India to Bharat. "This has become more pronounced since the coinage of INDIA name by us," she said. Banerjee also promised once the INDIA bloc comes to power after the general polls, measures will be initiated to scrap CAA and NRC.