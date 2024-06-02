Vinicius, Carvajal Help Real Madrid Beat Dortmund to Win Record 15th UCL Title

New Delhi: Vinicius Junior and Daniel Carvajal helped Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

Dortmund had a sloppy start as they were struggling to keep the ball within them. Rodrygo and Vinicius kept pressing on Dortmund's defence in the opening half of the match. Just after the first 20 minutes of the match, the Black and Yellows came closer to scoring the opening goal of the match with Adeyemi's stellar shot, but he failed to keep the ball on target as Carvajal slid to close down the angle.

Minutes later, Maatsen and Sabitzer made up a goal-scoring opportunity for the German striker Fullkrug but his shot the woodwork which stopped Dortmund from taking an early lead in the game.

In the 28th minute, Adeyemi was again on the verge of scoring but Courtois came up with a good save to keep the scoreline 0-0. Just seconds before the first-half whistle, Vinicius cut inside looking to break into the penalty area but the Brazilian's attempt was stopped by Hummels with an on-time sliding challenge.

The first half ended with a 0-0 scoreline. Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo failed to live up to Carlo Ancelotti's expectations as he registered only 12 touches in the first 45 minutes of the game. In the second half, the Whites came as the better side.

In the 57th minute, Vinicius' flat cross towards the penalty area for his compatriot Rodrygo was nodded on the far post by Schlotterbeck, with the oncoming Carvajal placed an emphatic volley but Maatsen's deflection helped Dortmund to take a sigh.

Fullkrug came closer to making the first breakthrough of the match with his powerful header but Courtois punched it away over the goalpost. In the 74th minute, Carvajal gave Real Madrid the first lead in the final match.

Toni Kroos made Dortmund pay from the set-piece, with his corner kick to the near post for Carvajal. The Spaniard sent a powerful header to get the back of the net. After the first goal, Real continued to attack in search of the second goal.

Bellingham missed a golden chance of the match after his shot towards the bottom corner but a last-minute deflection stopped him from scoring. Later in the game, Kroos placed his freekick over the wall looking to place the ball on the right-hand post, but the Dortmund goalkeeper leaped across and pushed it for a corner.

Real Madrid got insurance in the 83rd minute after Vinicius scored by moving past through Dortmund goalkeeper with his left foot. The second half was dominated by the Los Blancos after they scored two goals within nine minutes.

The Whites struggled in the first half, but with Nacho and Rudiger on their backline, they managed to keep the scoreline untouched. The Los Blancos won their whopping 15th UCL title after beating Dortmund at Wembley.