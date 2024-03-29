Nothing More Exciting: Varun Dhawan Shares Script of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Reacts

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to star in the highly awaited film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, dropped a picture of the hardcopy of the 'freshly printed script'. Varun took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of the front page of the screenplay, which included the film's title, the production house's logo, and the name of the director.

Varun Dhawan Shares Script of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sharing the picture on his Story section, Varun captioned it, "Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script." The romantic comedy is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is Varun's third collaboration with Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, while Janhvi Kapoor's second with the filmmaker following her debut feature Dhadak.

The film also marks Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration, following their romantic drama flick Bawaal. Apart from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun is slated to appear in the upcoming action film Baby John. It is helmed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film is presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Recenetly, the makers released an intriguing teaser for the film, which drew a lot of attention from fans. Baby John, which opens in theatres on May 31, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is co-produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Fans will also see Varun in the Indian adaption of the Hollywood series Citadel, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The release date for the Indian edition of Citadel is eagerly anticipated. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series, which was created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.