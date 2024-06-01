Angelina-Brad's Daughter Files Petition to Drop Dad's Last Name; 'Ddevastated' JLo Cancels Tour

New York: On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, made a significant move by filing a court petition to drop her father's last name, "Pitt." Born on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia, Shiloh is the third eldest among her five siblings - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

While her parents’ divorce proceedings remain ongoing since Angelina filed in September 2016, Shiloh took this step independently, preceding her siblings, who have also distanced themselves from their father’s name in recent years.

Meanwhile, another prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Jennifer Lopez, faced disappointment as she announced the cancellation of her highly anticipated 2024 North American tour. Representatives from Live Nation confirmed the news, citing Lopez’s desire to prioritise time with her children, family, and close friends.

The tour, which was slated to mark her return after five years, aimed to support her latest solo album, This Is Me... Now, and its accompanying film. Lopez expressed deep regret to her fans, assuring them that the decision was made out of necessity, promising to make it up to them in the future.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," wrote JLo on her OntheJLo website. She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Amidst the legal and personal dramas of Hollywood, Shiloh's decision reflects the complexities of familial relationships, while Lopez’s tour cancellation underscores the importance of personal well-being amidst professional commitments.