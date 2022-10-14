Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has revealed that he created art while stricken with "misery" in the wake of his split from actress Angelina Jolie. The Bullet Train actor said he turned to two friends, singer Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, when he was newly single as they had all suffered personal battles.

The 58-year-old actor said, "Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it." Pitt found himself spending time at Thomas' home art studio, where he was able to explore his reignited passion for art, with their and Nick's joint exhibition WE debuting last month at the Sara Hilden Art Museum, Finland.

The actor said about his sculpture: "I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s**t, where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt."

Pitt and Jolie are still embroiled in legal battles after they split in 2016, with the actress most recently accusing him of physically abusing her and their children on a private jet trip, which he has denied. The "Fight Club" actor, who has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, added that he takes "comfort" in friendships where he can be himself, and had a desire to "extend" that feeling into the "outer world" through art.

He said, "What people make of it, I'm fine. I feel safe here because there's a focus on our struggles as human beings, because it's fraught with peril. And joy as well. I find I have to walk with the pain I experience, and I have to walk with the joy, the beauty." (With agency inputs)