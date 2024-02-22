Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Starrer Gets Release Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Starrer Gets Release Date

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are once again reuniting to work for a Dharma Production. The film titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is helmed by Shashank Khaitaan.

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan Johar resorted to Instagram to drop the details the film. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is expected to be a romantic comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Karan Johar, a well-known figure in the entertainment business, has gained prominence as a filmmaker through multiple successful production endeavours. On February 21, KJo uploaded a teaser clip from Dharma Movies, unveiling the impending release of a love story. The video bore the credit "directed by SK," raising conjecture among fans that the director may be none other than Shashank Khaitan.

Karan Johar turned to Instagram to post the announcement video. He captioned it as, "A kahaani of 'Sanskari' and his future 'Kumari'! This love story wrapped in entertainment is going to the big screen! #SunnySanskarikitulsikumari hits theatres on April 18th, 2025!"

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media handles to share their excitement to work with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar once again. Varun wrote on Instagram Stories, "Can't wait to be back on the sets with Shashank Khaitaan and bring some funny days." Meanwhile, Janhvi posted the announcement video with the caption: "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped in entertainment is coming to the big screen."

Read More

  1. 'She Feels Blessed': Boney Kapoor Opens up on Janhvi's next with Ram Charan and Suriya
  2. Janhvi Kapoor in Ram Charan's RC16, Film to Go on Floors Soon
  3. Janhvi Kapoor to Join Suriya in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna? Deets inside
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariJanhvi KapoorVarun Dhawan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.