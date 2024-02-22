Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Starrer Gets Release Date

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan Johar resorted to Instagram to drop the details the film. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is expected to be a romantic comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Karan Johar, a well-known figure in the entertainment business, has gained prominence as a filmmaker through multiple successful production endeavours. On February 21, KJo uploaded a teaser clip from Dharma Movies, unveiling the impending release of a love story. The video bore the credit "directed by SK," raising conjecture among fans that the director may be none other than Shashank Khaitan.

Karan Johar turned to Instagram to post the announcement video. He captioned it as, "A kahaani of 'Sanskari' and his future 'Kumari'! This love story wrapped in entertainment is going to the big screen! #SunnySanskarikitulsikumari hits theatres on April 18th, 2025!"

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media handles to share their excitement to work with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar once again. Varun wrote on Instagram Stories, "Can't wait to be back on the sets with Shashank Khaitaan and bring some funny days." Meanwhile, Janhvi posted the announcement video with the caption: "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped in entertainment is coming to the big screen."