Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Share 'A Tiny Glimpse into the World Of' Honey Bunny - Watch

Hyderabad: After unveiling the title at the Prime Video slate reveal in Mumbai on March 19, team Citadel India now delights fans with a glimpse of the upcoming web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Taking to social media, Citadel: Honey Bunny duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan delighted fans with sneak peek into their new web series.

The duo shared the glimpse on Instagram, expressing excitement about the project and congratulating Prime Video for their big event. Sharing Citdel: Honey Bunny glimpse, the actors wrote, "Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actors dropped the Citadel: Honey Bunny glimpse and wrote, "A tiny glimpse into the world of #HoneyBunny from @primevideoin’s incredible slate for 2024! Congratulations on a super fantastic mega event✨ And it begins♥️"

In a thrilling promotional video, Samantha and Varun shown in action scenes with guns, but it doesn't reveal much about the series. The series, set in the 1990s, promises to blend spy action with a love story, featuring other talented actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and more.

Varun and Samantha joined directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to announce the title and share the first look. Varun expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the directors after being impressed by their work on The Family Man. Samantha, on the other hand, felt elated about being part of an action-packed project.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon and produced by D2R films Production. It's part of the global spy franchise Citadel, developed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The franchise includes an American version with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, as well as an upcoming Italian version titled Citadel: Diana.