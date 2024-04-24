It's 'Double Celebration' as Makers of Baby John Wrap up Shoot on Varun Dhawan's Birthday - Watch

It's 'Double Celebration' as Makers of Baby John Wrap up Shoot on Varun Dhawan's Birthday - Watch

The cast of the upcoming film Baby John celebrates as the film's shoot wraps up on Varun Dhawan's birthday, sharing a joyous moment with cake and camaraderie.

Hyderabad: Team Baby John is celebrating as the film's shoot has been wrapped up, coinciding with Varun Dhawan's birthday. The production house of the upcoming film marked the occasion by posting a video of the film's wrap-up on social media on Varun Dhawan's special day. Following tradition, there was a cake to celebrate the event, with the entire cast and crew gathering to revel in the moment.

On Wednesday, the makers took to Instagram to share a video capturing the festivities, captioned with, "Baby John film shoot wrap + VD's birthday = Time for Double Celebration. #BabyJohn coming soon!" (sic).

The video showcases the team cutting a cake that had "It's a wrap Baby John" written on it. They shared slices of cake with one another and hugged each other happily.

A new poster of Varun from the film was also unveiled today. Producer Murad Khetani took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience." (sic)

Varun's portrayal in the Baby John poster shows him in a striking new avatar as he embodies the titular character, showcasing a remarkable departure from his previous roles and highlighting his versatility as an actor.

Helmed by Kalees and bankrolled by Atlee, who is renowned for his hit films in the Tamil industry and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Baby John promises to be another potential blockbuster. With Atlee leading the charge, audiences can anticipate an unparalleled cinematic experience marked by grand visuals, captivating storytelling, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

