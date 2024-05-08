ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Strike a Winning Pose in Latest Posters

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Strike a Winning Pose in Film's Posters
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao unveil vibrant posters from their upcoming sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi(Photo: Instagram - Janhvi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao unveil vibrant posters from their upcoming sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and passion for cricket.

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's highly awaited sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to hit theatres soon and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of promotional materials. The film marks the reunion of Janhvi and Rajkummar after their 2021 horror comedy Roohi. On Wednesday, Janhvi took to social media to share a couple of posters from their upcoming movie, offering a glimpse into the dynamic between the lead actors.

One of the posters features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao donning Indian cricket jerseys, standing close to one another and beaming with joy. The Indian flag is painted on their faces. In another poster, the duo is seen screaming with delight in the stands of a cricket stadium, capturing the essence of their on-screen partnership. The posters had "An imperfectly perfect partnership" written on them.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr & Mrs Mahi is bankrolled by producers Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The screenplay, penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma, draws inspiration from the life of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Under the direction of Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Janhvi Kapoor's Picture with 'OG Mr & Mrs Mahi' Is Breaking the Internet
  2. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer film Mr and Mrs Mahi to hit theatres on THIS date
  3. Watch: Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

TAGGED:

JANHVI KAPOORRAJKUMMAR RAOMR AND MRS MAHIMR AND MRS MAHI NEW POSTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.