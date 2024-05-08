Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Strike a Winning Pose in Latest Posters

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's highly awaited sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to hit theatres soon and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of promotional materials. The film marks the reunion of Janhvi and Rajkummar after their 2021 horror comedy Roohi. On Wednesday, Janhvi took to social media to share a couple of posters from their upcoming movie, offering a glimpse into the dynamic between the lead actors.

One of the posters features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao donning Indian cricket jerseys, standing close to one another and beaming with joy. The Indian flag is painted on their faces. In another poster, the duo is seen screaming with delight in the stands of a cricket stadium, capturing the essence of their on-screen partnership. The posters had "An imperfectly perfect partnership" written on them.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr & Mrs Mahi is bankrolled by producers Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The screenplay, penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma, draws inspiration from the life of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Under the direction of Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.