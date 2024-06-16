ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Injured In Fight Over Filling Water From Common Tap In Delhi's Dwarka

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

The Delhi police informed that two cross FIRs were registered by both parties after a dispute over filling water from a common tap in the Dwarka area.

Amid severe heat and water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap injured three persons in Dwarka, officials said on Sunday.
New Delhi: Amid severe heat and water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap injured three persons in Dwarka, officials said on Sunday.

Police said two PCR calls were received over a fight in Sector 23, Dwarka and a team was sent to the spot for investigation. "Initially, we found out that three people were injured due to the dispute and they were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

Police said two cross FIRs were registered on statements of both parties. "Teams were formed to investigate the case," said the officer.

