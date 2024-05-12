ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Admits Copying Zendaya; Spills on Not Picking up Jersey No 7 'Out of Respect' for Dhoni

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Updated : May 12, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor admits being inspired by Hollywood star Zendaya who is known for method dressing while promoting her films. During an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans on Instagram, Janhvi also spills on why the team Mr and Mrs Mahi did not pic jersey number 7 her character in the sports drama.
Janhvi Kapoor admits she is heavily inspired by Hollywood star Zendaya and spills on her jersey number in upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi(Photo: IANS)

Janhvi Kapoor admits being inspired by Hollywood star Zendaya who is known for method dressing while promoting her films. During an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans on Instagram, Janhvi also spills on why the team Mr and Mrs Mahi did not pic jersey number 7 her character in the sports drama.

Hyderabad: Jnahvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor has been making waves with her sartorial choices for Mr and Mrs Mahi's promotions. Ahead of the Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer release, Janhvi engaged in an online chat session with fans, answering queries about her upcoming sports drama, her jersey number in the film, and whether she is copying Hollywood star Zendaya.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi engaged in an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans. Before heading to the Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer release event in Mumbai, Janhvi replied to a couple of fans' queries.

A fan asked if she will be seen in a romantic comedy in the future, to which the actor replied that her upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, falls into that genre. Another fan asked about why she is seen in clothes with No. 6 written on them. Janhvi explained that No. 6 is her character Mahima's jersey number in the film. She clarified that when discussing which number to pick, the team decided, out of respect, that No. 7 belongs to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and that no one else should take that number.

Janhvi has been promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi in outfits that are in line with her character in the film. The practice is called method dressing in showbiz, and Hollywood actor Zendaya is known for doing it well. When another fan asked if she is copying Zendaya, Janhvi agreed and said, "Yes. I am very heavily inspired by what she (Zendaya) did for her role in Challengers and Dune promotions." The actor also lauded Uorfi Javed for her creativity in fashion.

Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and produced by Karan Johar, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after their successful horror comedy Roohi.

Read More

  1. Heart Is Full: Janhvi Kapoor Raves about Kiran Rao's 'Special Movie' Laapataa Ladies
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts 'Shikhu' Necklace, Gets Thumbs up from Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Kartik Aaryan Admits to 'Feeling Guilty' for Dating Two Divas Who Became 'Close Friends' Later
Last Updated :May 12, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

TAGGED:

MR AND MRS MAHI TRAILERMR AND MRS MAHI PROMOTIONSJANHVI KAPOOR ON COPYING ZENDAYAJANHVI KAPOORJANHVI KAPOOR ON METHOD DRESSING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.