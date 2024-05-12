Janhvi Admits Copying Zendaya; Spills on Not Picking up Jersey No 7 'Out of Respect' for Dhoni

Hyderabad: Jnahvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor has been making waves with her sartorial choices for Mr and Mrs Mahi's promotions. Ahead of the Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer release, Janhvi engaged in an online chat session with fans, answering queries about her upcoming sports drama, her jersey number in the film, and whether she is copying Hollywood star Zendaya.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi engaged in an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans. Before heading to the Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer release event in Mumbai, Janhvi replied to a couple of fans' queries.

A fan asked if she will be seen in a romantic comedy in the future, to which the actor replied that her upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, falls into that genre. Another fan asked about why she is seen in clothes with No. 6 written on them. Janhvi explained that No. 6 is her character Mahima's jersey number in the film. She clarified that when discussing which number to pick, the team decided, out of respect, that No. 7 belongs to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and that no one else should take that number.

Janhvi has been promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi in outfits that are in line with her character in the film. The practice is called method dressing in showbiz, and Hollywood actor Zendaya is known for doing it well. When another fan asked if she is copying Zendaya, Janhvi agreed and said, "Yes. I am very heavily inspired by what she (Zendaya) did for her role in Challengers and Dune promotions." The actor also lauded Uorfi Javed for her creativity in fashion.

Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and produced by Karan Johar, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after their successful horror comedy Roohi.