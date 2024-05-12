Heart Is Full: Janhvi Kapoor Raves about Kiran Rao's 'Special Movie' Laapataa Ladies

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her admiration for Kiran Rao's latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, on Instagram. The film premiered in theatres on March 1, 2024, followed by an OTT release on April 26. It has been praised for its compelling storyline and superb performances.

In her Instagram post, Janhvi praised the cast's performances, including Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan, stressing their distinct skills and contributions to the film. She praised Kiran Rao for creating a "beautiful work of art" and referred to the film as "special" because of its intriguing story and outstanding performances.

Janhvi Kapoor Applauds Cast and Director of Laapataa Ladies for Outstanding Work (Instagram)

Her Story read: "Pratibha Santa, your calm strength; Nitanshi Singh, your innocence and beautiful smile; Sparsh Srivastava, your honesty and disarming humour!!! Congratulations to you and Kiran Rao, ma'am, for creating such a beautiful work of art. Such a special movie, and such special performances."

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is an adaption of Biplab Goswami's acclaimed novel that takes viewers to rural India in 2001. The plot begins when two brides are accidentally exchanged on a train ride, resulting in a series of twists and turns as their husbands embark on a search for their respective brides. The film had an impact on a global scale, receiving a standing ovation at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Talking about Janhvi, the actor who made an impression on the audience with her debut film Dhadak, is currently preparing for the premiere of her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and her, is set to be released on May 31, 2024. This is their second collaboration after the horror comedy-drama Roohi.