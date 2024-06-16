Four Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ganga at Patna's Barh; 13 Others Rescued

Boat capsizes in Patna district of Bihar on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar) : Four persons were feared missing while 13 others were rescued a boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Ganga river in Barh sub-division of Patna district on Sunday.

The accident happened when the passengers were crossing the Ganga in the boat after bathing in its waters. Rescue operations were immediately launched with the help of local divers. 13 people have been rescued while 4 are missing. The NDRF and SDRF teams from Patna have been informed about the incident. The local administration team has also reached the spot.

Today on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a large number of devotees had come from far-off places to take bath in the sacred river. This accident happened at Umanath Ghat in Barh. According to sources, the people were crossing the river by boarding a boat after bathing. The boat lost balance and overturned as soon as it reached the middle of the river.

Due to this, all the people in the boat fell into the water. There was screaming and shouting among the devotees present at the ghat. According to some eyewitnesses, 20 to 25 people were on the boat at the time of the incident. Official sources said there were only 17 people on the boat at that time. The SDRF team has reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

"There were about 20-25 people on the boat. As soon as the boat moved to the middle of the Ganga river, it sank. 10 to 11 people have come out. The search for other people is on. The police administration team has reached the spot and the SDRF team has also reached the spot and started the rescue operation," said Chandan Kumar, a local resident.

Victims residents of Nalanda: People say that the administration should have banned boat operations on this busy day. The boat was carrying passengers beyond its capacity. Out of 17 people, 13 have been rescued. 4 people are still missing. It happened when Awadhesh Prasad had gone to take a bath in the river waters after the rituals for his mother were over. The flood SDO has reached the spot and is investigating the incident.

"All the boat passengers are members of the same family. They hail from Malti village in Nalanda district. 13 of them were rescued by local sailors but 4 people are still missing. Rescue operations are underway," said Shubham Kumar, SDO, Barh.