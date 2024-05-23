Shah Rukh Khan Discharged from Ahmedabad Hospital; Heads Back to Mumbai

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was discharged from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday at around 5:30 pm. The actor was hospitalised on May 22 after experiencing dehydration.

As per highly-placed sources, King Khan headed to Ahmedabad airport and boarded a charter plane to leave for Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Pooja Dadlani, the actor's manager, took to her Instagram Story to share an update on Shah Rukh's health condition. In a heartfelt note, she expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love, prayers, and concern.

She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern (followed by folded hands emoji).

Shah Rukh Khan's health issues arose during his visit to Ahmedabad on May 21, where he attended the Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The actor received a grand welcome at the ITC Narmada Hotel upon his late-night arrival with his team. Kolkata Knight Riders stormed into the final after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, his condition worsened the following morning, after which he was hospitalised at around 1 pm on May 22. Doctors advised him to take rest to recover from his dehydration.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan, and KKR co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla visited the hospital on the evening of May 22 to check on the superstar's well-being.

Speaking with Star Sports for Kight Club's King Khan Rules, the actor shared that his work schedule, which included three film releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki), required a lot from him physically. The 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' actor mentioned that he decided to take a break from acting to focus on his Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), instead.