Euro 2024: German Police Shot a Man Allegedly Threatening Them with an Axe in a City Hosting

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Euro 2024: German Police Shot a Man Allegedly Threatening Them with an Axe in a City Hosting
Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. German police say officers have shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before the city hosts a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP)

BERLIN (AP): German police said Sunday they shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before it hosted a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

The man was receiving medical treatment, Hamburg police said in a post on X, without providing further details. The incident occurred in the downtown St. Pauli area of the city, which German media said was thronged with thousands of fans ahead of Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and Poland.

