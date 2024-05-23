He Will Soon Be Up: Juhi Chawla Updates Fans on Shah Rukh Khan's Health

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, the longtime co-star and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan, has provided an update on his health following his hospitalisation in Ahmedabad for a heat stroke. Juhi gave fans comfort in an interview with a newswire that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will be back to cheer on his IPL team on Sunday in the Indian Premier League finals. Shah Rukh wasn't feeling well the night before, but after receiving care, he felt much better this evening, said Chawla.

"With any luck, he'll be up soon and watching the squad play in the finals this weekend from the stands," she added. Shah Rukh was visited by Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday following his dehydration and heat stroke. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh's wife, also paid him a visit. The actor was hospitalised following a heat stroke, as per the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent.

He travelled to Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend the Indian Premier League match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Along with him was his manager Pooja Dadlani, younger son AbRam, and daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana's close pals Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were all in the stadium on Tuesday night supporting KKR, along with co-owners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

Following the game, SRK, Suhana, and AbRam circled the Narendra Modi Stadium to greet the fans. The Jawan actor captivated the crowd with his trademark posture in addition to greeting them with folded hands. On the work front, SRK most recently starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. According to reports, the actor will start filming King in July.

On the other hand, Juhi last appeared in The Railway Men. She has acted in more than a dozen films co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, including Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, and Yes Boss. Alongside Shah Rukh, she co-produced the flicks Asoka and Chalte Chalte.