Blockout Campaign: After Alia, Now SRK, Deepika and Ranveer Added to the List

Hyderabad: The Blockout 2024 list, initially calling out celebrities for their silence on the Israel-Gaza conflict, has grown. Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Virat Kohli found themselves on it for not speaking up about the Gaza crisis. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have joined them.

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer are being labeled 'complicit' for staying mum on the Gaza crisis. Even Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, has been added to the list, which includes names from Taylor Swift to Beyonce, and even Robert Downey Jr.

The Blockout 2024 movement, sparked on TikTok, sees users 'blocking' celebrities they believe haven't addressed the plight of Palestinians. This list, filled with Hollywood icons, aims to diminish celebrities' social media impact due to their perceived inaction during the crisis.

The movement is straightforward: users block these celebrities on social media, urging them to take a stance on the Gaza conflict. Hashtags like #blockout and #blockout2024 flood social media as users share their actions and criticise celebrities for prioritising glitz over global issues.

The digital protest directly affects celebrities' visibility, engagement, and ultimately, their earnings. When users block their accounts, they disrupt the stream of content and shift attention away from celebrity endorsements. Nevertheless, the movement has faced backlash. Critics contend that fixating on celebrities detracts from the urgent issues in Gaza. Questions also arise about the standards for deciding who merits blocking and what actions qualify as sufficient from public figures.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he stars alongside his daughter Suhana in an action thriller. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together and will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika also has Kalki 2898 AD hitting screens soon, co-starring Prabhas, while Ranveer has an upcoming film with director Shankar.