9 Years of Piku: Deepika Misses Late Actor Irrfan Khan; Has THIS to Say about Amitabh Bachchan

Hyderabad: As the Bollywood film Piku completes 9 years of its release, actor Deepika Padukone goes down memory lane sharing a precious throwback picture from the sets of the film. Sharing a still from the film, Deepika wrote a heartfelt caption, reflecting on her memories with her co-stars in the comedy-drama. The film helmed by Shoojit Sircar hit theatres in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, Padukone shared a candid picture along with a note, which read: "He loves telling everyone how much I eat!🙄🤷🏽‍♀️@amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you." In the behind-the-scenes picture, the three protagonists from the film Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and late actor Irrfan Khan can be seen engrossed in a conversation.

The picture reflects their bond and the caption goes on to highlight their fun interactions on set. Amitabh, who played the role of Deepika's father in the film, can be seen in his get-up with a cap and grey coloured kurta and white pyjamas. Irrfan and Deepika can be seen sitting on the opposite sides of the actor listening patiently to him.

As soon as the actor posted the picture, fans of the actors chimed in the comment section to shower love on them. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: "Always my favourite character and favourite film." Another one commented: "Piku and Rana is the kind of subtle and sublime romance that I seek! :) Pure Joy!" Many others expressed the desire to re-watch the film, calling it a 'comfort movie'.

The film was a success with both the public and the critics giving the movie favourable reviews. Deepika was awarded her second Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film. Irrfan's role too got him critical acclaim.

Moving forward, Deepika and Amitabh are next slated to appear in actor Prabhas' forthcoming action thriller pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial is slated to hit theatres on June 27. The movie is billed as a futuristic sci-fi spectacle set in the mythological world. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.