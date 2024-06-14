Every year, on the third Saturday of June, the world celebrates the International Surfing Day. This year, the event falls on June 15. The day was when Established in 2005 by the magazine -- Surfing Magazine and the Surf Rider Foundation, a magazine publication that ran from 1964 until 2017. International Surfing Day not only promotes the sport of surfing but also emphasizes the significance of protecting ocean resources.

The Origins and Cultural Significance of Surfing

The day was first declared as a way to educate people about the negative impact of their activities on the ocean and the environment. It has been an integral part of Polynesian culture for generations for it was intertwined with social, spiritual and Physical well-being. The word "he'e nalu," which means "wave sliding," was a key part of ancient Polynesian culture.

In 1769, Joseph Banks, a renowned traveller, recorded this culture in his journal and the tradition has since spread globally. However, it took almost 200 years to get famous and mark the beginning of competitions across the globe.

International Surfing Day: A Global Celebration

Started by the Surfing Foundation, the Day honour the love of surfing and fosters a sense of oversight for beaches and coastal areas. Along with other organizations, the foundation also hosts events worldwide, including beach cleanups, educational workshops, and community surf sessions, aiming to raise awareness about ocean conservation, and encouraging surfers. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between the preservation of the environment and the enjoyment of ocean sports.

What is Surfing?

Surfing, at its core, involves riding waves on a board, either standing or lying down. Surfers seek waves from

rivers, the ocean, or even artificial waves to ride on them until they collide and lose speed. It’s a sport that requires balance, skill, and a keen understanding of wave dynamics.

Fascinating Surfing Facts

Surfing is not only one of the oldest sports on Earth but also one with a rich history. It made its official Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021, highlighting its growing global recognition. The world record for the longest ride was set by Gary Saavedra from Panama in 2011 by surfing for three hours and 55 minutes in a 41.3-mile wave created by a power boat. The first major surf contest dates back to 1928 in California. The United States-Local resident Donald Dettloff holds the world record for having the World's Largest Collection of Surfboards, according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.

Significance

Surfing has not just remained a sport, but it has grown to the next level, becoming a lifestyle that can be found in all populated continents. It's a way to connect with nature, experience some fun, and take part in a healthy lifestyle. International Surfing Day is a perfect opportunity to try your hand at this exciting sport and develop new skills, making a positive impact on the planet and being a responsible human as we have only one planet and we should protect it.

As we celebrate International Surfing Day, let’s embrace the waves and pledge to protect the ocean that provides so much joy and sustenance. Whether riding the waves or taking part in conservation efforts, every action contributes to a healthier, more sustainable planet.