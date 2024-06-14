Will Kalki 2898 AD Play to the Gallery with Actors like Prabhas and Deepika in the Lead? Here's What Nag Ashwin Has to Say

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is gearing up for its grand release on June 27. Following the release of a visually stunning trailer, fans have been fervently speculating about the film's twists and turns.

In a recent interview with a newswire, director Nag Ashwin shed light on his approach to casting and character development, dispelling concerns that he tailored the script to cater to the massive fan bases of the lead actors.

When asked if he factored in the star power of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Ashwin revealed that he adopts a rather unconventional approach. "I think I'm sort of oblivious to a few things, and that's good," the director explained, emphasising that while he is aware of the actors' past work and the love they receive from their fans, he deliberately avoids trying to engineer a specific reaction from the audience.

"If we try to do it on purpose, of course, it will fail," he said, highlighting the importance of authenticity in storytelling. Ashwin's approach is rooted in his confidence in the script and his trust in the actors' abilities.

He believes that if a character works on paper, it will naturally resonate with the audience on screen. This philosophy is reflected in the film's casting, with each actor handpicked for their unique strengths and suitability for their respective roles.

With its post-apocalyptic setting and an intriguing plot centred around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and final manifestation of Lord Vishnu, the film is poised to be the most expensive Indian movie ever made. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

As the release date draws near, anticipation is building, and fans are eager to experience the cinematic spectacle that Kalki 2898 AD promises to be. With its richly detailed world-building, intricate plot, and talented cast, this epic sci-fi film is poised to leave a lasting impact on the Indian film industry.