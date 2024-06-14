World Juggling Day: Know the History and Evolution of the Art of Entertainment

Hyderabad: World Juggling Day is celebrated on the Saturday closest to June, which is June 15 this year. While the profession might seem to be entertainment for us, juggling requires discipline, dedication, and lots of practice for the professionals to master the art. This entertaining act can be done with several items ranging from balls and bowling pins to bottles and knives the possibilities are endless. People can get into juggling at any age as the only prerequisite for this skill is passion.

On the occasion of World Juggling Day, let us turn the pages of history to know about the evolution of modern day juggling.

Etymology: The word "juggle” actually comes from the Middle English word “jogelen” which means to perform or entertain. Another variation is the French word “jogler” which means to joke or jest.

History of Juggling : Juggling has a long and colorful history that goes back to almost 2000 B.C. Most historians are of the opinion that juggling began in Egypt. Also, evidence of ancient forms of juggling can be found anywhere from the Pacific Islands to the Aztec Empire of Mexico. The International Jugglers Association (IJA) has hosted World Juggling Day for over 25 years. The day was originally called National Juggling Day, but was changed in 1995. The IJA was founded on June 17th, 1947.

Ancient Juggling: The first evidence of juggling in the world may be a series of images found in an ancient tomb in Egypt dated to the middle kingdom (1994-1781 B.C.), depicting people tossing balls into the air, though it is probable that juggling existed long before this time. There is also archaeological evidence that juggling existed in Greek and Roman cultures. References to juggling are also found in ancient writings from China, Ireland, and ancient Rome. Jugglers went through some tough times - after the fall of the Roman Empire and the arrival of the Middle Ages, jugglers were sometimes persecuted and seen as dirty scoundrels or even thought to be witches.

Modern Times: In 1768, jugglers first appeared as top acts in a circus when Philip Astley hired jugglers to perform with his troupe in England. In 1793, juggling arrived to the circuses of the United States. Later, jugglers often provided entertainment in the theater during set changes and intermissions. By the late 1880s, jugglers and other acts were involved in a new style of entertainment, Vaudeville. With the arrival of movies and television, people attend less and less Vaudeville performances. However, juggling has maintained its popularity and continues to attract new fans. Today, juggling is practiced not only by professionals, but by a wide range of hobbyists who also enjoy other activities such as magic and yo-yos.

Circus Made act of Juggling Famous: Circuses also had special juggling segments in their shows as juggling was considered to be a special skill that only a few could master. However, with the advent of television and the internet, the art form’s popularity has grown significantly.

Benefits of Juggling: Since juggling requires a lot of concentration, it keeps your mind away from all other worries and tensions. That way it’s a great stress-buster. Secondly, it helps develop self-esteem, especially among kids. When you do something out of the box, you develop a sense of feeling that you’re capable of doing things out of your comfort zone. And that is how juggling helps develop self-esteem. And lastly, neuroscience studies suggest that juggling helps in keeping one’s brain alert.



Best Jugglers Throughout History

Enrico Rastelli is widely considered the best juggler to have ever lived.

Selma Braatz was known as the best female juggler of her time.

Jenny Jaeger is the only person to have juggled 10 balls in her routine daily.

Francis Brunn was the first juggler to juggle 10 rings.

Kathi Gultini was the first juggler to bounce 8 balls off of a drum.

The Passing Zone holds 5 Guinness World Records as a juggling duo.

Anthony Gatto holds various global records and is considered the most skilled solo juggler in the world today.

Sean Gandini founded the Gandini Juggling Project, a London-based contemporary circus that combines juggling with the principles of postmodern dance.

Viktor Kee is known for his performances with Cirque du Soleil.

Michael Davis performed at President Ronald Reagan’s Second Inaugural Ball.