Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone Flaunting Baby Bump in Viral from Holiday with Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad: A picture of soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is making waves online. In the viral picture from appears to be their recent vacay, Deepika is seen flaunting her baby bump. This lovely couple, known for their fairytale wedding and public displays of affection, has captured the hearts of fans everywhere with their viral holiday picture.

With their baby due in September, excitement is at an all-time high. Fans eagerly await the arrival, and this unseen photo is adding to the buzz. Deepika looks stunning in her maternity attire, effortlessly rocking a brown long t-shirt that highlights her bump, paired with classic blue jeans and white sneakers. Her stylish bun and sunglasses add a touch of glamour. Meanwhile, Ranveer looks as dashing as ever in an all-white outfit, perfectly complementing Deepika's chic look.

The couple's upcoming projects also have fans buzzing. They are set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie directed by Rohit Shetty. Fans are curious if they'll share the screen in this action-packed film, which features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Additionally, Ranveer is gearing up for Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika awaits the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. With their careers flourishing and a new addition to their family on the way, Deepika and Ranveer continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.