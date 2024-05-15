Alia Bhatt under Fire, Added to Blockout List; Here's All You Need to Know about Digital Protest

Hyderabad: Amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, social media users are turning their attention to celebrities, calling them out for what they perceive as indifference. Leading the charge is the Blockout 2024 movement, gaining momentum on platforms like TikTok.

Despite making headlines worldwide for her stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024, Alia's silence on the Gaza crisis has drawn sharp criticism, landing her on the Blockout 2024 list alongside other high-profile names from films, sports, music and influencers across the globe.

Seemingly, from India, Bhatt isn't alone on the Blockout campaign radar. Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli faced scrutiny, labeled 'complicit' for their silence on the Gaza crisis. Both Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, found themselves on the list, alongside a diverse array of names including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Drake, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, and even 'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr.

While Priyanka represented the film industry, Virat was among several sports stars like Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Stephen Curry, all criticized for their silence on the issue.

The Blockout Movement: How the Digital Protest Works?

Blockout 2024, the digital uprising gaining momentum on platforms like TikTok. Social media users are taking matters into their own hands, 'blocking' celebrities perceived as indifferent to the plight of Palestinians. Names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, and Rihanna are among the growing list of targets, facing virtual censorship as users boycott their content.

The Blockout movement is simple yet powerful where users "block" celebrities on social media platforms, effectively boycotting their content to pressure them into taking a stand on the Gaza conflict. Hashtags like #blockout and #blockout2024 proliferate, with users sharing their actions and lambasting celebrities for attending glamorous events while staying silent on pressing global issues.

But how does the Blockout actually work? It's a targeted protest, impacting celebrities' visibility, engagement, and ultimately, their paychecks. By blocking their accounts, users disrupt the flow of content and divert attention away from celebrity brands.

Who Gets on the the Blockout 2024 list?

There's no centralised list of celebrities to block; users make their own choices based on personal convictions. The movement gained traction in the wake of the Met Gala, where images of opulent celebrity attire contrasted starkly with scenes of conflict in Gaza. Social media erupted with criticism, questioning why the stars weren't using their platforms to advocate for those suffering.

The Impact Aspect:

As the Blockout gains steam, its effectiveness remains uncertain. The impact may vary depending on the celebrity's brand. Those closely associated with humanitarian causes could face serious repercussions, while others may weather the storm relatively unscathed.

However, the movement has also garnered criticism. Some argue that focusing on celebrities detracts from the real issues on the ground in Gaza. Questions also linger about the criteria for determining who should be blocked and what constitutes adequate action from a public figure.

It is worth noting that earlier this month renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur sparked a dialogue by juxtaposing the opulence of the Met Gala with the stark reality of Gaza. Through a thought-provoking Instagram post, he captured the stark contrast between celebrity extravagance and the harsh truths of conflict-ridden regions. Kapur's reflections underscore the power of imagery in shaping public perception and consciousness.

Whether Blockout 2024 will prompt meaningful change or fade into obscurity, as most digital protest usually do, remains to be seen, but it underscores the growing influence of online communities in shaping public discourse and demanding accountability from those in the spotlight.