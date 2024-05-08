Watch: Alia Bhatt Surpasses Kendall, Kim K to Become 'MOST VISIBLE ATTENDEE' at Met Gala 2024

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024, capturing everyone's attention with her dazzling saree and mesmerising presence. Her second appearance at the event caused a stir on social media, with fans swooning over her photos and videos.

According to a report from the influencer marketing platform Lefty, Alia Bhatt and designer Sabyasachi outshone some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion in terms of visibility.

Alia Bhatt claimed the top spot in visibility at the Met Gala 2024, with an impressive $4.2 million Earned Media Value (EMV). Kendall Jenner followed closely in second place with $4.1 million EMV, while Kylie Jenner secured third place with $3.1 million EMV. Sabyasachi's success even surpassed renowned brands like Burberry and Oscar de la Renta.