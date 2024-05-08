Watch: Alia Bhatt Surpasses Kendall, Kim K to Become 'MOST VISIBLE ATTENDEE' at Met Gala 2024

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

thumbnail
Watch: Alia Bhatt Surpasses Kendall, Kim K to Become 'MOST VISIBLE ATEENDEE' at Met Gala 2024(ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024, capturing everyone's attention with her dazzling saree and mesmerising presence. Her second appearance at the event caused a stir on social media, with fans swooning over her photos and videos. 

According to a report from the influencer marketing platform Lefty, Alia Bhatt and designer Sabyasachi outshone some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion in terms of visibility.

Alia Bhatt claimed the top spot in visibility at the Met Gala 2024, with an impressive $4.2 million Earned Media Value (EMV). Kendall Jenner followed closely in second place with $4.1 million EMV, while Kylie Jenner secured third place with $3.1 million EMV. Sabyasachi's success even surpassed renowned brands like Burberry and Oscar de la Renta.

TAGGED:

ALIA MOST VISIBLE ATTENDEE MET GALAMET GALA 2024MOST VISIBLE ATTENDEE MET GALA 2024ALIA BHATT AT MET GALA 2024

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rain and Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

Rain and Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

1 Min Read

May 9, 2024

Ranveer Singh Stuns in Heels, Karisma, Khushi Add Glam at Tiffany Mumbai Store Opening

Ranveer Singh Stuns in Heels, Karisma, Khushi Add Glam at Tiffany Mumbai Store Opening

1 Min Read

May 9, 2024

Etv Bharat

WATCH: Farmer's Family Rescues Calf of Endangered White Deer Species at Rajasthan's Barmer

1 Min Read

May 8, 2024

Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan Steal the Show at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan Steal the Show at Mumbai Airport - Watch

1 Min Read

May 8, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.