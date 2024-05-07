Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024 'Giving Desi Tinkerbell' for Fans, Reminds Trolls of Katrina's Reception

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Met Gala 2024, embracing Indian roots with flair. She graced the event in a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a masterpiece created by 163 skilled artisans over 1965 hours. The National Award-winning actor's return to the Met Gala has seemingly divided the social media. While some critics felt she played it safe, her fans were enamoured by the elegance of her Met Gala look.

Alia shared snapshots of her Met Gala 2024 look on Instagram, radiating confidence in the intricately designed saree, which she described as a tribute to the beauty of nature. Speaking about her hair and makeup, she reminisced about a delicate nostalgia, aiming for a look that embodied the gentle passage of time.

As images of Alia's Met Gala 2024 look flooded the internet, reactions poured in. Some likened her appearance to iconic Manjulika character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, while others drew comparisons to previous celebrity outfits. Despite some criticism, Alia's supporters applauded her for representing Indian fashion on such a global platform.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look divides the internet (Photo: Screen grab/ Diet Sabya Instagram)

One user commented, "It’s giving Manjulika," while another wrote, "Looks exactly like the floral saree Sabya made for Deepika and Katrina. Nothing new." A user even panned Alia's Met Gala look saying it is "Giving Katrina Kaif's reception."

Criticism also surfaced on fashion police Diet Sabya's page, with one user stating, "Every Indian girl has worn something closer to this at her sister’s wedding! It’s no MET look.. it’s too mild.. why can she never play? Why does she always have to look cute? Too afraid of Indian memes perhaps..."

However, amidst the critique, fans defended Alia's choice. "She's giving desi Tinkerbell and I'm here for it. This look might seem quite common for Indians but it is very elegant and stylish for those not familiar with Indian wear," one fan wrote passionately.

Another supporter on Twitter exclaimed, "Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailed the theme at the #MetGala tonight, showcasing how it's done!! Her impeccable style easily secured her the title of best dressed, hands down 🥺❤️."

Despite the mixed reviews, Alia's representation of Indian fashion on a global stage was applauded by her fans. Though the actor is being lauded for effortlessly blending cultural elements with high fashion at homeland, she didn't quite capture the attention of the Western media as one of the best-dressed attendees at the Met Gala 2024.

The Met Gala is renowned for its exclusivity and serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Last year, Alia made a memorable debut at the event. The actor was one of the stunning attendees with a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown adorned with pearls.

This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' celebrates the evolution of style across centuries, highlighting the significance of delicate craftsmanship often overshadowed in today's fast-paced fashion industry.