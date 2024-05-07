Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's Iconic Sabyasachi Saree Is the Fruit of 163 Dedicated Individuals

Hyderabad: Met Gala is back to commemorate fashion's most famous event. As the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India) approaches, excitement grows, and this year's gala promises to be nothing short of amazing. Amid the frenzy, early A-listers such as party queen Anna Wintour, the stunning Jennifer Lopez, and Bollywood's very own Alia Bhatt strolled the green-tinged carpet, laying the groundwork for a memorable evening.

Alia Bhatt, no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight, made a spectacular arrival in a stunning floral Sabyasachi saree, in her second appearance at the prestigious event. With a train that virtually swallowed the red carpet, Bhatt's attire was nothing short of stunning, drawing the attention of both bystanders and photographers.

This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' honours centuries of style growth while highlighting delicate pieces that are frequently missed in the fast-paced world of fashion. Speaking about her attire for the event, Bhatt stated, "It is my second time at the event, but my first time wearing a saree. When I considered the 'Garden of Time' dress code, I felt it required something timeless. And nothing is more timeless than a saree."

A little before her Met Gala looks were out, the actor teased her fans with a black-and-white picture of her in the saree. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Met set go." Her fans with the post couldn't wait to see the actor dazzle in saree and represent Indian culture on the global platform.

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023, wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung dress. Her tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a handmade white gown embellished with tiny pearls reflected ageless elegance and drew universal praise. As the world awaits the reveal of this year's Met Gala ensembles, one thing is certain: Fashion's Biggest Night is back and it is more magnificent than ever.