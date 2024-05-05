Watch: Alia Bhatt off for Met Gala 2024, All Set to Mark Second Appearance at Fashion Extravaganza

Alia Bhatt heads to New York for Met Gala 2024 (ANI)

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is heading to New York for Met Gala 2024. Last night, the actor was seen at Mumbai's Kalina airport, as she jetted off to attend Met Gala for second consecutive year. Dressed elegantly in white, she gracefully greeted the paparazzi before boarding her flight. This marks her as one of the few Indian stars invited to this prestigious occasion.

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024

Last year, Alia made a stunning debut at Met Gala in a white outfit that perfectly matched the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." For her Met gala debut, Alia opted for Nepalese–American fashion designer Prabal Gurung's design. It will be interesting to see which designer she collaborates with for Met Gala 2024.

Met Gala 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Theme

The Met Gala 2024 is scheduled to start on May 6, with red carpet arrivals anticipated to commence at approximately 5 p.m. ET and conclude around 8 p.m. ET. This translates to roughly 2:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on May 7 in India, which falls on Tuesday. The Met Gala 2024 will take the Metropolitan Museum of Art, adhering to its traditional first Monday of May slot. This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' will highlight 'The Garden of Time' as its official dress code.

The exhibition will display fashion pieces from over 400 years, showcasing the works of iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will be the co-chairs for the event.

On the film front, Alia has completed shooting for her upcoming movie, Jigra, produced by her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Additionally, she has an upcoming spy action film with Yash Raj Films, and she will star alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also features Vicky Kaushal.