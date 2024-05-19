CRPF Jawan Dies by Suicide in Ranchi, Family Accuses Officer of Harassment

Ranchi: A CRPF Jawan died during treatment on Sunday, a day after he had allegedly tried to end his life in Dhurwa area of Ranchi in Chhattisgarh, with his family alleging he was being harassed by his officers in the paramilitary force.

Basant Kumar of CRPF Camp 133 battalion died at Paras Hospital here on Sunday morning. He was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after he had attempted to end his life at home.

After his death, the Jawan's wife, Chanchala Sinha and his son Rituraj, alleged that he was under duress as one of the CRPF officers used to "continuously harass and torture him". "He was troubled for a long time. There was departmental pressure on him," Chanchala alleged.

Kumar had worked in various states of the country including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar and served in Naxal-hit areas. He was currently working in the kitchen of 133 battalion camp, his son said. Originally from Vaishali district of Bihar, Kumar had been serving in the CRPF for the last 24 years.

Jagannathpur police station officials reached the hospital and recorded the statements of the family members. "We are investigating the circumstances of his death," a police official said.

Suicides among paramilitary personnel is a troubling aspect of the force with MHA data revealing that as many as 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) died by suicide from 2021 to 2023 and overall, 1,532 personnel died by suicide since 2011.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.