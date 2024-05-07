Indian Divas Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Others Turn Heads at Met Gala 2024

Hyderabad: Several Indian divas dressed to the nines for the Met Gala 2024. Many desi girls walked the green carpet at the Met Gala 2024 making statement entrances. While Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani remained true to their traditional roots in intricate saree ensembles, Natasha Poonawala chose a futuristic Maison Margiela creation, and Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel turned heads in her gorgeous creation.

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, stood out at the Met Gala 2024. She wore Indian designer Rahul Mishra's couture sari gown with a beautiful floral train to the greatest fashion night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Anaita Shroff Adajania dressed her for the gala and also shared photos from her Met Gala ensemble, which was influenced by this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code.

Mona Patel, who was making her Met debut, walked the green carpet in a stunning bespoke Iris Van Herpen gown. Her structured gown featured butterfly sleeves. What made the outfit stand out were the mechanics attached to the butterflies, which caused their wings to flap as she traversed the carpet. Her look for fashion's most prominent event was designed by renowned stylist Law Roach, who also dressed Met Gala co-host Zendaya for the big night.

Natasha Poonawalla is no stranger to offering up lavish looks. Poonawalla wore a unique ensemble from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection designed by John Galliano on the Met Gala red carpet in 2024. Similarly, Mindy Kaling, actor and comedian with Indian roots, made a massive impression at the 2024 Met Gala in a complex gown designed by Indian fashion guru Gaurav Gupta. Kaling's gown, dubbed "The Melting Flower of Time," attracted notice not just for its breathtaking design, but also for its resemblance to a dress previously worn by Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Cannes 2022.