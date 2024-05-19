Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Loves' All His Actors but Salman Khan Is Only One Who 'Cares' for Him

Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the acclaimed filmmaker known for his cinematic masterpieces, has shared insights into his relationships with actors, particularly Salman Khan. Bhansali has delivered blockbusters with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. He has also collaborated with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Despite having worked with a plethora of Bollywood stars, the filmmaker reserves a special place for Salman in his heart.

In a recent interview, Bhansali expressed his deep admiration for his actors, emphasizing the importance of loving both the performers and the characters they bring to life. However, he singled out Salman as more than just a colleague, describing him as a true friend who consistently checks in on him, even during challenging times.

"I love my actors. With actors, your relationship should not be just of friends; you have to love your actors, you have to love your characters that you’re creating. The only person I’m still friends with is Salman," said the National Award-winning director.

Bhansali recalled Salman's unwavering support, even after their joint project, Inshallah, faced unforeseen obstacles and was ultimately shelved. "Even if a project didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me, he'll care for me. 'Are you okay, bro? You've goofed up, you've messed up.'"

Despite their occasional professional differences, Bhansali cherishes Salman's camaraderie and humour. He marvels at Salman's genuine friendship, highlighting their ability to seamlessly pick up conversations where they left off, regardless of the time that has passed. Bhansali considers himself fortunate to have such a steadfast friend in Salman, whose loyalty transcends professional collaborations.

Fans eagerly anticipate the reunion of Bhansali and Salman, whose previous collaborations, such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Although their much-anticipated reunion project, Inshallah, faced setbacks, their bond remains unshaken, fueling hopes for future collaborations.

Meanwhile, Bhansali's latest offering, Heeramandi, is currently captivating audiences on Netflix, showcasing his unparalleled storytelling prowess and visual grandeur.