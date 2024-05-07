ETV Bharat / entertainment

Met Gala 2024: Mindy Kaling's Aishwarya-Inspired Gown Lauded by Fashion Critics Amid Online Trolling

Mindy Kaling's Met Gala 2024 look creates waves. Despite netizens comparing her look with Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2022 look, fashion critics gave the actor-comedian's attempt at the gown a thumbs up.

Hyderabad: Mindy Kaling, an actress and comedian, made quite an impression at the 2024 Met Gala in a complex gown designed by Indian fashion maestro Gaurav Gupta. Kaling's gown, dubbed "The Melting Flower of Time," attracted notice not just for its breathtaking design, but also for its resemblance to a dress previously worn by Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Netizens were quick to take notice of the similarities and judge, fashion police gave Mindy a thumbs up for carrying the gown elegantly.

Mindy had all eyes on her when she stepped out on the green carpet in a spectacular creation by the Indian designer. For fashion's biggest night, the comedian-actress wore a stunning champagne-colored architectural gown. She kept her makeup simple, finishing her look with a sleek wavy bob cut. Mindy gushed about her gown to an international portal, saying, "It makes me so pleased to represent such creative brains from my community. It's great."

However, it wasn't long before the internet concluded that her appearance was "repetitive". Social media users took to social media to point out that Mindy's Met Gala attire looked strikingly similar to what Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. For the unversed, Aishwarya donned Gaurav's custom-made queen pink sculpted masterpiece on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival.

While the folks behind the cameras applauded her appearance, social media users were quick to go into the archives and appeared dismayed by the parallels. However, fashion gurus praised her look with many hailing her guts to carry such an intricate gown with such finesse. Kaling's fashion statement drew attention for its elaborate detailing and stunning design.

