Alia Bhatt Serves Chic Goals as She Joins Gucci Cruise Front Row with Demi Moore, Kate Moss - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

thumbnail
Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in style(ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. Following her impressive outing at the Met Gala 2024 in New York, the actor once again made her presence felt on the global stage with her impeccable fashion sense.

The new Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno at Tate Modern in London showcased Gucci's latest collection in a stunning display of style. Alia's presence added an extra flair to the fashion scene in London, as she looked fabulous in a form-fitting outfit.

Alia was among the front-row attendees alongside Hollywood veteran Demi Moore, runway star Kate Moss, and others. She maintained her signature sleek look with neatly tied hair and radiant makeup, highlighted by a bold red lip. Alia Bhatt's fashion choices exuded a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour that captured fashion police's attention.

