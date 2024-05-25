JK: Cruise Riding, Aqua Park Adds Charm in Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A significant number of tourists were seen at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley for cruise rides and the aqua park. Tourists who visited the valley were seen enjoying the 'Shikara' ride and spending some time in a houseboat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the tourists, who visited Kasmir, appreciated this initiative and said it is a new experience for them to enjoy such entertainment. Mohammad Museeb, a local tourist, said when he heard about the mini-cruise, he took his family with him to this place. However, locals also said that the mini-cruise fare set at Rs 200 for children is too high.

The non-local tourists also appreciated the new initiative saying that Dal Lake has already mesmerised everyone who comes here, but now such new entertainments in Dal Lake add more to its charm. The cruise operator said that a large number of tourists are visiting Dal Lake to enjoy the cruise. He said that in order to avoid accidents, tourists are first put on life-saving jackets, in addition, other safety equipment is kept in the cruise.