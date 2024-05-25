Prayagraj Sweet Shop Offers Free Rasmalai Sweet to Those Who Vote

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

thumbnail
Prayagraj Sweet Shop Offers Free Rasmalai Sweet to Those Who Vote (Video: ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): To encourage people to exercise their right to vote, a sweets shop in the Civil Lines area is serving 'Rasmalai' free of cost to those who vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. A video of the same has come to the surface. 

Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which will seal the fate of several high-profile candidates, including former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, began on Saturday in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election ended at 6 pm on Thursday, May 23.

The Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway in this phase are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.

A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the country - 80.

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

