WATCH: Warring Gangs Crash into Each Other's Cars; Strike Terror on Road in Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka) : A video of a gang war between two groups of youths in Karnataka's Udupi town has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on the midnight of May 18. The two gangs were seen crashing into each other's cars in the middle of the road. In the video, the gangs are seen driving their cars erratically and trying to attack each other. One car menacingly raced in reverse gear and ploughed into the engine part of another car. Later, both the teams fought each other. Some of them got down from the cars and tried to attack each other with weapons.

One car is seen hitting a youth, who fell flat on the road. They tried to injure further but the other car drove nearer and picked up the injured one. The incident was purportedly captured by a local resident, who posted it on social media and urged the police to take action. A case has been registered in the Udupi Nagar Police Station in this regard. Another case has also been registered in the Udupi City police station against the accused for keeping a talwar in the car illegally and for trying to commit a theft in Udupi. Two accused named Ashiq and Rakib have been arrested in this case. The police have seized two swift cars, two bikes, one talwar and one dagger. It is said that the arrested belong to the Garuda gang. On the other hand, investigation is continuing for the rest of the accused, Udupi SP Arun K said.