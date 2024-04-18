Honoured: Alia Bhatt Elated as She Features on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Actor Alia Bhatt is overjoyed to have been included in Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2024. She responds to kind words by Heart Of Stone director Tom Harper in her latest Instagram post.

Hyderabad: Having been included on Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2024, Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine. British author and director Tom Harper also showered the actor with praise for her commitment and diligence in the magazine. For those who are unaware, Alia made her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart of Stone, which was helmed by Tom Harper.

She was hailed as a "truly international star" in the magazine article written by Tom Harper. "I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut," Harper wrote, adding, "Despite her notoriety, she is humble and witty when working on set. Her approach to work exudes grace as she is methodical, receptive to ideas, and not afraid to take chances."

He went on to say, "Alia's superpower is her ability to combine authenticity, sensitivity, and movie-star magnetism. As an actor, she is luminous, and as a person, she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star." Alia posted the good news on her Instagram page.

"Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time," the actress wrote, sharing a clip from the magazine. Giving a shout-out to the director, she wrote: "My sweetest #TomHarper, thank you for your kind words." Alia won numerous significant awards last year, including the National Film Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Apart from Alia, actor Dev Patel of Indian descent and wrestler Sakshi Malik were also listed on the prestigious Times Most Influential People's list. On the professional front, Alia most recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar. Up next, she has Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she is also co-producing.

