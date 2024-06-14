ETV Bharat / bharat

"My Marriage Is Linked with a Job...please Give Me a Job," Arva Health CEO Shares Screen Shot

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

A resume has recently garnered significant attention on social media, capturing the interest of Deepali Bajaj, the founder and CEO of Arva Health. What made this application stand out was the heartfelt and unconventional note the candidate included in the job role section. The applicant candidly expressed that securing the position was crucial for his marriage, adding a deeply personal touch to his application.

A unique and heartfelt job application recently caught the attention of Deepali Bajaj, the founder and CEO of Arva Health, and has since gone viral on social media.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: A unique and heartfelt job application recently caught the attention of Deepali Bajaj, the founder and CEO of Arva Health, and has since gone viral on social media. The application stood out because the candidate included a personal and rather unconventional note in the job role section, explaining that his marriage depended on securing the job.

The story unfolds with a young man, who wants to marry his childhood sweetheart. However, the girl’s father had set a condition: He would only agree to the marriage if the young man had a stable job. Desperate to fulfil this condition, the candidate wrote in his job application, "My girlfriend's father said that he will marry off his daughter only if I get a job. If I don't get this job, I will never get married."

Moved by the sincerity and urgency of the situation, Deepali Bajaj shared a photo of the job application on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning it, "Job placement has become fun, too." The post quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and a flood of comments from netizens. Many expressed admiration for the candidate's honesty and determination. One user remarked, "Even if you see his honesty, you should give him a job," while another highlighted the stakes involved by saying, "Both their lives depended on this job."

Despite the viral nature of the post and the outpouring of support, it remains unclear whether the candidate was ultimately offered the job. Deepali Bajaj did not disclose the outcome, leaving many to wonder about the conclusion of this touching story.

Read more: Anand Mahindra Offers Job to Girl Who Saved Niece from Monkey Attack

Last Updated : 4 hours ago

TAGGED:

JOB APPLICATIONDEEPALI BAJAJCEO OF ARVA HEALTHARVA HEALTH CEO SHARES SCREEN SHOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.