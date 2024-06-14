"My Marriage Is Linked with a Job...please Give Me a Job," Arva Health CEO Shares Screen Shot

Hyderabad: A unique and heartfelt job application recently caught the attention of Deepali Bajaj, the founder and CEO of Arva Health, and has since gone viral on social media. The application stood out because the candidate included a personal and rather unconventional note in the job role section, explaining that his marriage depended on securing the job.

The story unfolds with a young man, who wants to marry his childhood sweetheart. However, the girl’s father had set a condition: He would only agree to the marriage if the young man had a stable job. Desperate to fulfil this condition, the candidate wrote in his job application, "My girlfriend's father said that he will marry off his daughter only if I get a job. If I don't get this job, I will never get married."

Moved by the sincerity and urgency of the situation, Deepali Bajaj shared a photo of the job application on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning it, "Job placement has become fun, too." The post quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and a flood of comments from netizens. Many expressed admiration for the candidate's honesty and determination. One user remarked, "Even if you see his honesty, you should give him a job," while another highlighted the stakes involved by saying, "Both their lives depended on this job."

Despite the viral nature of the post and the outpouring of support, it remains unclear whether the candidate was ultimately offered the job. Deepali Bajaj did not disclose the outcome, leaving many to wonder about the conclusion of this touching story.

