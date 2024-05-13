ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Papped at Mumbai Airport with Daughter Suhana and Her Rumored Beau Agastya - Watch

Published : May 13, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his daughter Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda(Photo: ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan returns from Kolkata after Kolkata Knight Riders qualified for the IPL 2024 semi-finals. SRK is seen accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan along with her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda at the Mumbai airport.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned from Kolkata after his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders secures a spot in the semi-finals of IPL 2024. On Sunday, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his daughter Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In pictures clicked by paparazzi, Suhana can be seen exuding elegance in a grey dress, while Agastya opted for a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, maintained a low profile, concealing his face beneath an oversized hoodie, with only his distinctive salt-and-pepper beard visible.

Rumours about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's dating began circulating last year during the filming of The Archies. A source close to a newswire revealed that the couple would often spend considerable time together, and were not even trying to hide their bond. Although they have no immediate plans to make their relationship official, it's reported that most people within the industry became aware of their connection by August 2022.

The source added that Shweta Bachchan, Agastya's aunt, is said to be fond of Suhana and has approved the relationship. In fact, during the last Christmas brunch at the Kapoor residence, Agastya introduced Suhana as his 'partner', further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Meanwhile, speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project, he will be seen in King, which is generating significant buzz in the industry. Reportedly, the actor will be reprising his role as a don. What's even more exciting for fans is the possibility of Shah Rukh sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the film, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project.

