ETV Bharat / entertainment

SRK, under Treatment for Heat Stroke, Likely to Be Discharged from Ahmedabad Hospital Today

author img

By PTI

Published : May 22, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised in the wee hours of Wednesday in Ahmedabad due to dehydration after attending the KKR vs SRH playoff match on May 21.

Shah Rukh Khan Discharged from Hospital after Dehydration, Rest Advised for Recovery
Shah Rukh Khan Discharged from Hospital after Dehydration (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke, is likely to be discharged on Thursday, a police official said. The private hospital has not yet issued any statement on Khan's health condition. The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K D Hospital on Wednesday.

He was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Khan is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is possible that he may get discharged today," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under a severe heatwave for the last couple of days. As per a report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad city was under "heatwave" on Tuesday and Wednesday when it recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Talking about the match, KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Videos shared by the official X account of KKR showed Khan celebrating his team's triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him. Khan had also greeted fans and players at the stadium. KKR will play the final in Chennai on Sunday.

READ MORE

  1. SRK, Prabhas, Vijay Top Ormax's List of Most Popular Male Stars, Alia Leads in Female Category
  2. Suhana Khan Rings in 24th Birthday with Wishes from Bffs Ananya, Shanaya, and Navya Naveli Nanda
  3. SRK, AbRam, Suhana Celebrate KKR's Win over SRH, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Share Excitement
Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

SHAH RUKH KHAN IN AHMEDABADSHAH RUKH KHAN HOSPITALISEDKKR IPL MATCHSHAH RUKH KHAN SUFFERS HEAT STROKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.