SRK, AbRam, Suhana Celebrate KKR's Win over SRH, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Share Excitement

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders secured their spot in the IPL 2024 finale after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling match on May 21. The stadium was packed with fans witnessing KKR's triumph, with SRK expressing his joy by waving and blowing kisses to the crowd. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others shared moments from the match on social media.

Hyderabad: Tuesday was an important day for Kolkata Knight Riders fans. The team faced Sunrisers Hyderabad and eventually qualified for the IPL 2024 final in a nail-biting match. Shah Rukh Khan, his children AbRam and Suhana, and other B-town celebrities gathered at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to celebrate their great win.

It has been a nerve-racking evening for Shah Rukh Khan's fans supporting his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. They faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 21, and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of IPL 2024. After an intense match experiencing a tornado of emotions, KKR bowled out SRH for 159, leaving the supporters ecstatic.

Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also flocked to social media to share the good news. SRK, his children AbRam and Suhana Khan, and actor Agastya Nanda were all present on the stand. Ananya Panday posted a video on her Instagram stories in which the Jawan actor is seen waving at his followers and kissing them after his team won.

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also shared photos from the sold-out stadium as KKR registered victory by eight wickets. Kapoor also shared a selfie with Dream Girl 2 actor Ananya from the stadium. The two stars wore matching white t-shirts with the KKR emblem on them.

Several other glimpses of the match became viral online. In one video, the Khan clan took the ceremonious victory lap after their team's win. Another lovely moment shows SRK kissing his kid AbRam's forehead as he shows enthusiasm during the match's highlights. With this win, the Kolkata Knight Riders advanced to their fourth IPL final.

