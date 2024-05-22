ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suhana Khan Rings in 24th Birthday with Wishes from Bffs Ananya, Shanaya, and Navya Naveli Nanda

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, celebrates her 24th birthday amidst warm wishes from close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda. The trio took to social media to share heartfelt messages alongside photos of the birthday girl.

Suhana Khan Rings in 24th Birthday with Wishes from Bffs Ananya, Shanaya
Suhana Khan Rings in 24th Birthday with Wishes from Bffs Ananya, Shanaya (ANI images)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhan Khan turns 24 today. Suhana's best friends, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, sent her warm birthday messages on social media. Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are childhood friends and school buddies who never shy away from supporting each other on social media.

Ananya Panday wishes bestie Suhana on her birthday
Ananya Panday wishes bestie Suhana on her birthday (Instagram)

Fellow actor and Suhana's one of the closest friends, Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories to post a photo with Suhana from an Indian Premier League match where they both can be seen wearing Kolkata Knight Riders shirts. This season, the two actors have attended KKR matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to cheer on the Shah Rukh-owned squad. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, my best girl! There's no one like you in the entire universe. Suzie, I adore you (red heart emoji). @suhanakhan2, this photo captures us at our happiest doing what we love most (devil face emoji)."

Shanaya Kapoor's birthday wish for bff Suhana Khan
Shanaya Kapoor's birthday wish for bff Suhana Khan (Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, who will shortly make her acting debut, also shared a similar photo with the birthday girl. Shanaya, dressed in KKR t-shirt and cheering from the VIP stands, is seen beaming at Suhana, who is focused on the match. Taking to her Instagram Story, Shanaya wrote "Happy birthday, sister! (lavender heart emoji) Love you for a long time."

Navya Naveli wishes Suhana on her birthday
Navya Naveli wishes Suhana on her birthday (Instagram)

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of megastars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also wished Suhana on Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of Suhana in a polka dot dress with the caption, "Happy birthday, Suhana (red heart emoji)." Fr those unaware, Agastya Nanda, Navya's brother, is reported to be dating Suhana, his co-star in their debut film The Archies.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. She was born on May 22, 2000. She is a trained stage actor who made her long-awaited film debut in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period picture The Archies, based on Archie Comics, last December. Suhana plays Veronica Lodge in The Archies, which is currently available on Netflix India. She is next slated to appear with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

